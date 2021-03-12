Small business rebounds 1 year into pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday marks one year since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The world as we knew it turned upside down in a matter of days.
One of the groups most impacted by the pandemic being small businesses and local restaurants.
Some forced to close their doors for good, some still trying to hold on, and others finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“To say, has it only been a year,” says Kite and Key Café Owner MaryJo Brugmann, “yeah, it feels like five years.”
For six weeks at the beginning of the pandemic, non-essential businesses were closed.
“It truly is a rollercoaster,” says Brugmann.
Two months later, customers were finally allowed to get meals to-go through carry-out dining.
“The community was so supportive,” says Brugmann. “A lot of carry out orders helped sustain us through this.”
Then came indoor dining at limited capacity.
Kari Madden has worked in the industry for 22 years, but of course this year was unlike any other.
“Actually, the last two restaurants I worked at closed down for good,” says Madden.
Madden has worked at Kite and Key Café for the past five months now, doing her part to keep the café open.
“As for a business, you are trudging along,” says Brugmann. “Your bills don’t just come to that halt that service did.”
12 months later, staff at Kite and Key Café say it is starting to feel like the good old days.
“People are coming back,” says Brugmann. “We are seeing people we haven’t seen in a year.”
As of Thursday, Brugmann says her sales and staffing numbers are finally back to where they were in February of 2020.
“We are not sinking,” says Brugmann. “We are not a sinking ship anymore.”
“Luckily, it’s saved my grace, I guess you could say,” says Madden.
With Vanderburgh County now sitting in the blue, Kite and Key Café is open at 100% capacity, with social distancing and mask wearing in place.
“For us, that was like seeing family again,” says Brugmann. “There are people that come here a certain day every week. They are like family. You get to know them. Well, family is back. Family is back.”
Brugmann says she initially lost quite a few staff members at the beginning of the pandemic, because they needed more secure jobs.
This week, however, she says she been able to hire four people, some even returning to the industry one year later.
