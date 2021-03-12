Schnucks expanding with new store in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks is bringing a new grocery store format to Dubois County.
The “Schnucks Fresh” store will include a heavy focus on fresh departments such as produce, meat, seafood and bakery.
The store will add approximately 30 jobs to the local economy in Jasper, and will be located in the former Cash Saver building in the Germantown Shopping Center.
Hiring at the new location will begin six weeks ahead of the store’s opening. This date has not yet been released, but the store is set to open sometime in the summer of 2021.
