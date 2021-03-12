2 people in custody for drug trafficking charges in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people from Madisonville are under arrest after police say they found 150 pounds of synthetic marijuana and edibles at the U.S. Post Office on Thursday.
The Madisonville-Hopkins County Narcotics Unit says the packages were to be delivered to 28-year-old Jared Graziano and 51-year-old Debra Soper on Country Club Lane. A search of two additional residences uncovered more drugs and cash.
Graziano is charged with trafficking in marijuana, while Soper is charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs.
Soper’s mug shot was not immediately available.
