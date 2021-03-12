‘One more sleep’: Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball looks for NCAA revenge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In less than 24 hours, the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team will take the floor in Columbus, Ohio for the Atlantic Region Tournament.
The Panthers earned the No. 3 seed as they received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament on Sunday, and the team’s first opponent is none other than No. 6 seed Tiffin.
Last weekend, the Dragons defeated the Panthers in overtime to win the G-MAC Championship, which KWC still hasn’t apparently let go.
Ahead of the tournament during Media Day on Tuesday, the team said they feel Tiffin took something from them, and they now want it back.
”It’s just fun to be in this type of situation,” KWC co-head coach Nicole Nieman said. “You walk away from a game on Saturday that just does not feel good. It kind of leaves a hole in your stomach, and you just want to get back out on the court and here we do. We have that opportunity to get back out on the court and go at that team again, so it makes for an interesting first game matchup.”
No. 3 seed Kentucky Wesleyan and No. 6 seed Tiffin will tip off in the region opener at 7:45 p.m. CST on Friday.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.