NCAA DII Midwest Regional tips off this weekend at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Ford Center will be hoops central again this weekend.
Fresh off the OVC Championship last weekend, the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional hits the floor this weekend.
Officials say capacity will be capped at 25 percent and fans will be seated in “pods” for social distancing.
Everyone will get a temperature check as they come in and masks are required.
The USI men are the three seed in the Midwest Region. They’ll take on six seed Lewis on Saturday.
Winners in all eight regions will gather for the Elite Eight, which is also set for the Ford Center starting on Wednesday, March 24.
