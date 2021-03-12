Logan’s Promise holding ‘Drive Thru to Remember’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday in Evansville, there will be a drive-thru to remember a young man who lost his life to a drunk driver.
Out of that tragedy, Logan’s Dad, Charles Brown started Logan’s Promise to spread awareness and help prevent people from driving drunk.
Every year, the group hosts a “Walk to Remember’, honoring family and friends who have been killed by impaired drivers.
Last year, COVID caused the event to be canceled. This year, it will be a “Drive Thru to Remember.”
“There are so many people in our community that take time to reflect and remember. You know, it’s just not our family. It’s a lot of families out there that have had to live through this. Many of them show up for the event in support and take their time,” said Brown.
The event is Sunday at Evansville’s westside Home Depot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch is $10, or you can get lunch and a shirt for $20.
There’s also an online auction on Logan’s Promise Facebook page.
March is Drunk Driving Awareness month.
Every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., you can use the Lyft code “safe March 2021” to get home if you have had too much to drink.
