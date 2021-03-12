Kentucky firefighters undergo life-saving confined space training in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Local fire departments in Kentucky teamed up for life-saving underground confined space training Thursday at the Regional Water Resource Training Facility.
It’s a technique used to recover someone trapped in an underground pipe or small area.
Getting trapped underground doesn’t happen often. If it does though, Owensboro and Henderson firefighters know what to do.
“They’re going about 175 feet underground,” Colter Tate, battalion chief with the Owensboro Fire Department said. “The length’s about 175 feet, and they’re about 15 feet underground. The main goal is for them to get to the patient quickly, get them packaged and get them out that environment because usually in a confined space, they’re dealing with low oxygen or some kind of a toxin that’s in there.”
While conducting the rescue, the firefighters wear protective gear and oxygen tanks.
The Owensboro Fire Department is looking to hire more firefighters after a few retired. They’re accepting applications and lateral transfers through March 19.
