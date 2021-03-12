Illinois reports 1 COVID-19 death in Edwards Co., 3 new area cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Friday, Illinois health officials reported 1,763 new coronavirus cases and 38 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,206,172 total cases and 20,901 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are two new cases in Wabash County and one new case in White County.
The state map also shows another COVID-19 related death in Edwards County.
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that nine critical access hospitals were selected as part of the Safety Net Direct Vaccine Allocation Pilot program.
This is the next phase of the vaccine pilot program announced on March 3.
This phase specifically targets rural communities, providing hundreds of doses to each site per week.
One of the nine sites participating in the program includes Fairfield Memorial Hospital in Wayne County
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
The Egyptian Health Department is hosting a vaccination clinic in Eldorado for 200+ appointments for the Moderna vaccine on Friday, March 12. This clinic is available to individuals who live or work in Saline, Gallatin and White counties and are eligible under Phase 1A , 1B or 1B+(health conditions).
Click here to schedule online. You can also call the Eldorado office at 618-273-3326.
Ferrell Hospital is hosting a community vaccine clinic with the Army National Guard on Monday, March 15, at the White County Fairgrounds Floral Hall, 201 Fairground Road in Carmi. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 618-297-9677.
Other local places to look for vaccines:
Kroger, Walgreens, Wal-Mart, Harrisburg Medical Center, Christopher Rural Health Clinic/Eldorado Rural Health, Southern Illinois Healthcare and Ferrell Hospital. Check out their websites and/or social media accounts for more info on vaccine opportunities!
*Phase 1B+ -- Persons aged 16 to 64 years with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19. Conditions include Obesity, Diabetes, Pulmonary Diseases, Smoking, Heart Conditions, Chronic Kidney Disease, Cancer, Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant, Sickle Cell Disease, Pregnancy, and Persons with Disability (Not otherwise covered in previous categories.)
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,695 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,630 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,308 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 532 cases, 12 deaths
