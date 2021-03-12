HPD: Man kidnaps woman from Evansville home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is currently in jail after police say he kidnapped and assaulted a woman.
According to the Henderson Police Department, 24-year old Roddrick Armstead took the woman from her home in Evansville, Indiana and brought her to his apartment in Henderson. Police say the victim told them that Armstead hit and kicked her numerous times.
She told police that Armstead drove her to Pringle Street where he got into an argument with his brother. Police say when the suspect got out of his car, she got in the driver’s seat and drove away.
Police say the woman had visible injuries to her head, face, mouth, shoulders and arms.
Armstead is facing a kidnapping charge.
