EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The threat for severe thunderstorms is over but the Flash Flood Watch remains through Saturday evening. The first 10-days of March were bone dry but showers and thunderstorms dropped 2-inches of rain but finally erased the elevated fire risk. Cloudy and cooler with occasional rain this morning as high temps drop into the upper 50s. Tonight, cloudy with more rain as lows drop into the mid-40s.