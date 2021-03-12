Evansville police investigating the death of 1-week-old infant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating the death of a one-week-old infant.
Police say they were called to the 2500 block of Sunburst Boulevard around 9:15 Thursday night for an infant that wasn’t breathing.
They say when officers arrived, an ambulance crew was trying to reviving the baby.
According to EPD, the baby’s mother told authorities that she had just fed the baby around 9 p.m. and then placed her in a swing.
About 15 or 20 minutes later, she told officers that she went back to check on her and found that she wasn’t breathing.
The mother then called 911.
After all attempts to revive the baby failed, she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was officially pronounced dead.
According to Sgt. Winsett with EPD, there are no signs of trauma to the infant. He says they are waiting on the coroner’s report. He tells us they are investigating this as an accident as of now.
