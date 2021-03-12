EPD investigating two attempted ATM thefts on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a pair of attempted ATM thefts that occurred on Friday.
EPD Sgt. Nick Winsett told 14 News that both incidents took place on Franklin Street. He says one attempted theft happened overnight at the Old National ATM, while the other was reported at the First Federal ATM around 9:30 a.m.
Sgt. Winsett says neither break-in attempt was successful and no money was taken. He also states that both machines were attempted to be opened with pry tools.
Police say investigators do not think these break-in attempts are connected to the other ATM thefts that have transpired recently.
As of Friday afternoon, Sgt. Winsett says police do not have video of these break-in attempts.
If anyone has information in connection to these cases, officials urge to contact the Evansville Police Department.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.