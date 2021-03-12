EPD: Drunk driver crashes after chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who authorities say was involved in two police chases early Friday morning, is facing several charges.
Police say 26-year-old Victor Wells, of Mt. Vernon, crashed his car behind the east side Buffalo Wild Wings. They say he hit a dumpster, an electrical box, and a parking pole.
Officers say they spotted him driving the wrong way on Green River Road while speeding in and out of traffic. They say he drove over the median in front of Denny’s, so they chased him for about 30 seconds before he crashed.
Police say they later found out Newburgh police chased him shortly before EPD officers spotted him.
Wells was checked out at the hospital before he was taken to jail.
Police say he slapped an officer who was trying to restrain him at the hospital.
He’s charged with OMWI, Driving While Suspended, Reckless Driving, Resisting, and Battery on Law Enforcement.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.