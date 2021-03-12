Day School’s Myers shatters POTW voting record to secure Week 9 crown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Evansville Day School sophomore Tyler Myers was crowned the year’s final recipient for Hoops Live Player of the Week, obtaining a season-record 32,718 votes.
“Our morale around here is pretty high coming off a big sectional win,” Myers said. “Obviously, accolades like this mean a lot to us and we just look to grow off these things.”
Myers led the Eagles to the Class 1A sectional title last weekend, posting 33 points in the semifinal win over Springs Valley and 26 points in the championship game against Wood Memorial.
Day School now sets its eyes on winning its first regional game in program history.
“Our team, one of our sayings is ‘embrace the target’ - that’s what we’ve really done,” Myers said. “We know what other teams are going to do. People think they’ve got us figured out a lot of the time, and we just got to keep bringing different things. We have a lot of role players that can step up any given night and shoot the ball lights out. It really just takes someone else to step up, take that defense off you for a few seconds and then we can all start get rolling, and that’s really where we thrive.”
Day School (13-5) will face Lanesville (17-7) in the IHSAA Class 1A regional tournament semifinal at Loogootee on Saturday afternoon.
