Boonville City Council votes to raise water, sewer, fire protection rates

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Water bills are slated to go up in Boonville.
On Wednesday night, the Boonville City Council decided the new base rate for sewer, water and fire protection will be $77.28. This rate is an increase of $20.17 per month.
City Council members say they weighed all factors before moving forward with the rate increase, stating it’s their duty to provide safe drinking water and a working sanitary sewer system.
Before the final adoption of the rates, a public meeting is scheduled to take place on April 20.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.