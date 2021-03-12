On alert for more heavy rain, flooding Friday night and Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A little over 2″ of rain was measured at Evansville Regional Airport between Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning. Another wave of showers and storms will move into the Tri-State on Friday evening through early Saturday. A flood watch remains in effect through Saturday afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding on low-lying and flood-prone areas. Unsettled weather will linger through the weekend and into next week. Highs on Saturday will rise into the upper 50s under cloudy skies. Sunday will be cloudy with occasional showers and a high of 55. Rain likely Monday, dry Tuesday, showers and storms return Wednesday-Thursday Highs will climb back into the 60s next week.