Affidavit: Victim robbed suspect prior to Princeton shooting

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - An affidavit shows more details about Wednesday’s shooting in Princeton.
It happened near Spruce and Seminary Streets around 4:30 p.m.
The affidavit shows a witness told police that18-year-old Isaiah Jones came to his house bragging about a bunch of money he just stole from 18-year-old Malachi Billings.
Witnesses say Billings showed up the house and got into an argument with Jones.
They say Billings pulled out a gun, and it went off while they were fighting.
Witnesses say Jones got into a car, and Billings shot him again through the car window.
Police say he was hit in the side of the head and the chest.
The affidavit shows Billings admitted he could have gotten away when he shot Jones the second time. It also shows police said he showed no remorse.
Police say they have ruled out self defense, but charges are pending for the robbery.
They say the gun used in the shooting was not registered to Billings.
Jones was in court Friday morning. He’s charged with attempted murder, which could lead to 20 to 40 years in prison.
Prosecutors asked for a $250,000 bond.
A public defender has been requested, and a hearing has been set for April 9.
