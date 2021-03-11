UE’s Samari Curtis enters transfer portal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Wednesday, Verbal Commits reported on Twitter that University of Evansville sophomore, Samari Curtis, has entered the transfer portal.
His departure marks the second time in his collegiate career that he’s left a program, initially transferring to UE from Nebraska. Curtis appeared in just 8 games as a freshman for the Huskers.
The 2019 Ohio Mr. Basketball appeared in 17 games for the Purple Aces during the 2020-21 regular season. The 6′4″ guard averaged 10 points per game, his highest mark coming against Southern Illinois where Curtis scored 29 points. The performance earned him an MVC Newcomer of the Week nod.
The Evansville men’s basketball season recently came to an end last week in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, falling to Indiana State in the opening round.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.