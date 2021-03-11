UE announces new realignment plan with fewer cuts

“Higher education is constantly evolving, and the University of Evansville is being innovative and adapting to meet the needs of future students and remain financially strong,’' said Linda White, chair of UE’s Board of Trustees. “The UE Administration has done an admirable job of managing what we knew would be a challenging process. We are grateful to the entire UE community for their input, their patience, and their support through this time. Our students, faculty, and staff are personally thanked for creating the future University of Evansville.”