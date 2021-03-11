State reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 922 new coronavirus cases and 32 more deaths.
Two of those deaths were in Vanderburgh County.
The total in the state is now at 670,074 confirmed cases and 12,382 deaths.
The map shows 26 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, six new cases in Posey County, 16 new cases in Gibson County, four new case in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
It was announced Wednesday that teachers and other child care workers will be eligible Monday.
Other health conditions are also being added to the list.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,409 cases, 382 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,960 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,477 cases, 153 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,746 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,628 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,090 cases, 85 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,206 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,284 cases, 33 deaths
