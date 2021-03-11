Signing day for athletes is always special, but possibly more so this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For most high school athletes, playing at the college level is a big aspiration and signing day is a dream come true.
But with the cancellation of all sports last spring, it was a difficult road for some.
For Jackson Wannemuehler on Wednesday, his dream officially became a reality. The Mater Dei senior baseball player signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Wabash College.
“It’s indescribable,” Wannemuehler said. “I can’t thank my parents and family enough for helping me to get to this point and my coaches. I can’t even put into words how excited I am.”
However, this day was one that he wasn’t sure would happen after the COVID-19 pandemic set in.
“There was lockdowns with coaches and schools to where you couldn’t talk to them for a couple of months,” Wannemuehler said. “It came down to the wire to when I could actually talk to coaches. It was tough. Finally made my decision to go to Wabash and they reached out to me - it was exciting.”
When COVID-19 shut down everything this past March, all spring sports were cancelled. For Wannemuehler and high school athletes like him, this meant an entire season lost, and a critical opportunity to impress college coaches was out the window.
“Not getting to play that junior year, it’s a big step for most kids, you know, usually that’s their first varsity year,” Tom Wannemuehler, Jackson’s father said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. Jackson’s always wanted to play in college, and he didn’t know if he was going to get the chance or not because of missing that season.”
Fortunately, Wannemuehler had a backup plan.
“The travel team I play for - the Evansville Leathernecks - they helped me very much,” Wannemuehler said. “They actually helped me get a tape of me hitting, fielding, catching and everything, and get in contact with Wabash.”
Wannemuehler now gets to enjoy his senior season on the diamond at Mater Dei, which appears set to begin on schedule.
