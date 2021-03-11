Showers, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for first time this month ending the elevated fire risk. Breezy...showers mixed with a few thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 60s.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms as lows only drop into the upper 50s. The severe weather threat is low. However, thunderstorms will contribute to the heavy rain potential along coupled with a minor flooding threat.
Friday, cloudy with occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms. High temps will remain above normal in the lower 60s. Thursday through Friday, projected rainfall 1-2 inches.
