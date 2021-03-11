OPD investigating after racist comments posted during Western Academy webinar

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after racist and anti-semitic comments were posted during a webinar.
Western Academy Project Manager Allyson Sanders was holding a forum on how to help those in marginalized communities buy a home.
Just minutes into the meeting, commenters started posting slurs towards those hosting the event. Sanders says this is sadly something they are still dealing with in 2021, but she chose to not attack back and feed into the negativity.
“And we progressed - we continued the conservation,” Sanders said. “We still got the message out, they didn’t end us. Actually, it empowered us. I feel like it was better after that, I feel like it motivated each one of us more and to give that information.”
The Owensboro Police Department is actively investigating the incident.
