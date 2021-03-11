Officials announce major renovation project for St. Joseph Parish in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Saint Joseph Parish in Jasper announced a major renovation project to restore the historic church building on Kundek Street.
They say there have been several steps taken to assure the preservation of the structure. Studies and planning started back in 2017 on how to best serve the parishioners while still honoring the legacy of those who built it.
Church officials say the work will be focused on two areas.
The first is set to start in May and will be exterior work including scaffolds and lifts to assist in the tuckpointing and conservation of the grand stone exterior, including the bell tower.
When that is completed, they say the start of the interior work could start in September. They say that work will close the structure for approximately one year.
Church leaders say services will continue in the Parish Center, which will be a repeat of the history from the last major renovation in 1953-54.
The architectural firm of Entheos Architects, who were also part of the renovation of Saint Benedict Cathedral in Evansville, will be working with Krempp Construction of Jasper.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.