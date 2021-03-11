New technology center offers space for entrepreneurs in Pike Co.

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A new technology center is now open in Pike County.
The Elmer Buchta Technology Center is located off Interstate 69 and along East Shady Lane.
The $2.5 million facility houses coworker and maker space, offices for rent, classrooms, as well as conference rooms.
Much of the space is designed to help entrepreneurs with startup businesses.
The center has rooms where people can make prototypes of their products and ideas. They will also have access to a board of directors consisting of engineers, bankers and attorneys who will be advising them.
“This project is our gateway project for our I-69 development, so it means innovation,” Ashley Willis with Pike County Economic Development Corporation said. “Our next chapter is going to be bright and entrepreneurial, and we’re looking forward to innovate together and have that new development infrastructure here in the community.”
The facility offers memberships starting at $75 per month for anyone who wants to work in the space.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.