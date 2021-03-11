New jobs coming to Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An auto supplier in Hopkinsville is hiring adding around 100 new jobs.
According to the Governor’s office, leaders at Metalsa plan to install two new manufacturing lines to support customers in Michigan and Missouri.
Work on the project is underway and is expected to be completed by October 2022.
Find out more about how to apply on their website.
Officials say the pay starts at $29 an hour.
Metalsa employs over 2,800 people at three facilities in Kentucky, including 605 in Christian County. The Hopkinsville operation opened in 1989, followed by the Elizabethtown plant in 1994 and an Owensboro facility in 1997.
