Green River Correctional Complex Recreation Leader arrested after selling prisoner cell phone

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A recreation leader of the Green River Correctional Complex is in jail after KSP says he sold a prisoner a cell phone.
KSP says they were contacted by the Kentucky Department of Corrections and that they suspected Corrections Recreation Leader JMichael E. Collins had brought a cell phone into the prison and sold it to a prisoner.
We are told a preliminary investigation was completed, and the cell phone was found.
Collins is charged with 1st-degree promoting contraband and 1st-degree official misconduct.
The investigation remains ongoing.
