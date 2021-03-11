Green River Correctional Complex Recreation Leader arrested after selling prisoner cell phone

By Makayla Neukam | March 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST - Updated March 10 at 6:54 PM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A recreation leader of the Green River Correctional Complex is in jail after KSP says he sold a prisoner a cell phone.

KSP says they were contacted by the Kentucky Department of Corrections and that they suspected Corrections Recreation Leader JMichael E. Collins had brought a cell phone into the prison and sold it to a prisoner.

JMichael E. Collins (Source: Muhlenberg County Jail)

We are told a preliminary investigation was completed, and the cell phone was found.

Collins is charged with 1st-degree promoting contraband and 1st-degree official misconduct.

The investigation remains ongoing.

