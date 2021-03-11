Illinois reports 1 new COVID-19 death in Edwards Co., 8 new area cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Thursday, Illinois health officials reported 1,700 new coronavirus cases and 53 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,204,409 total cases and 20,863 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are four new cases in White County, three new cases in Edwards County and one new case in Wayne County.
The state map also shows one new COVID-19 related death in Edwards County.
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,695 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,629 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,306 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 532 cases, 11 deaths
