Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana 2021 facing changes due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New information was released Wednesday about the Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana this year.
The event usually happens once a year, allowing the homeless to connect with various services from legal advice to dental care, hair cuts, taxes and child care.
The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
This year, the pandemic will cause a few changes.
Starting March 18, grab-n-go bags will be available at participating agencies in the interest of safety.
For more information, those interested are asked to refer to the Homeless Connect Resource Guide 2021.
