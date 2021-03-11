Green River District reports 35 new COVID-19 cases & another day with no deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for the sixth day in a row.
Of those new cases, 24 are in Daviess County, six are in Ohio County, three are in Henderson County and two new cases are in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say they’ve recorded 20,278 total cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those who tested positive, officials say 18,237 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
Kentucky is in group 1C right now. That’s anyone 60 or older, those 16 or older that are high risk and all essential workers.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,648 cases, 160 deaths, 8,736 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,793 cases, 55 deaths, 2,658 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,885 cases, 127 deaths, 3,651 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,398 cases, 48 deaths, 2,148 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,260 cases, 60 deaths, 3,757 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,145 cases, 17 deaths, 1,014 recovered
- McLean Co. - 825 cases, 26 deaths, 759 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,224 cases, 13 deaths, 1,124 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 778 cases, 15 deaths, 699 recovered
