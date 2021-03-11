Evansville double murder trial continues on day 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The murder trial for an Evansville man is set to start back up again Thursday morning.
48-year-old Ernest Douglas is accused of killing his estranged wife and her ex-husband at a home on Plantation Court in August of 2019.
Witnesses for day three of the trial were former or current Berry Plastics employees.
One man recalled a conversation he had with Douglas where he reportedly confessed.
Another witness lives across the street and said five days before police found the victims, he and a friend saw a man they didn’t recognize in a grey SUV go inside the house.
The witness said 10 minutes later, the man left with what seemed to be blood on his shirt.
Testimony is expected to start again this morning.
