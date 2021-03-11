Evansville double murder trial continues on day 4

Ernest Douglas is accused of killing 2 in 2019

Evansville double murder trial continues on day 4
Ernest Douglas.
By 14 News Staff | March 11, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST - Updated March 11 at 8:15 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The murder trial for an Evansville man is set to start back up again Thursday morning.

[Previous: Evansville man accused of double murder]

48-year-old Ernest Douglas is accused of killing his estranged wife and her ex-husband at a home on Plantation Court in August of 2019.

Witnesses for day three of the trial were former or current Berry Plastics employees.

[Day 3 of double murder trial: Witness testifies Douglas confessed]

One man recalled a conversation he had with Douglas where he reportedly confessed.

Another witness lives across the street and said five days before police found the victims, he and a friend saw a man they didn’t recognize in a grey SUV go inside the house.

The witness said 10 minutes later, the man left with what seemed to be blood on his shirt.

Testimony is expected to start again this morning.

Ernest Douglas. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Ernest Douglas. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.