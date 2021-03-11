Day School looks to make history in regional tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the program’s four decades-long history, Evansville Day School boys basketball has only won three sectional titles.
In fact, the program’s last two championships came within two years of one another.
After winning the Class 1A sectional championship over Wood Memorial on Saturday, the Eagles will now try to do what no other team in school history has done before - win a regional game.
“60-70 something kids in this school, and it’s just a great opportunity that we get to go out and play,” Day School sophomore Tyler Myers said. “It was just awesome, especially given the circumstances of this year that we even got a season, so we’re just trying to make the most of it.”
With a deep and talented roster, the Eagles have a good chance of making a tournament run at Loogootee this weekend. Before looking ahead to the regional championship game, Day School will first have to defeat a tough Lanesville squad.
”Eyes are obviously set on Lanesville,” senior Brant Wilsey said. “We just have to come out, shoot well, play our game and we should be fine.”
“Lanesville is a good team, we respect them greatly,” Myers said. “Their guards are really patient and they are a really good basketball team. It would be pretty cool to go up against the best of the best.”
Barr-Reeve (25-2) and Trinity Lutheran (12-13) will tip off the Class 1A regional bracket at Loogootee on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.
Day School (13-5) and Lanesville (17-7) will cap off the semifinal round immediately following Game 1.
