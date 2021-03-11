Authorities: Man arrested on 3rd meth trafficking charge this year

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County man is in jail Thursday morning facing drug-related charges.
Officials with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Department executed a search at a home in the 200 block of Beech Creek Road on Wednesday.
They say during the search, officers found around 28 grams of meth, over $1,800 and drug paraphernalia.
Authorities charged 37-year-old Toby Taylor with trafficking in meth over two grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They say this is the third meth trafficking charge that Taylor has received this year.
