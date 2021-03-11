On alert for flooding through Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Warm temps again on Thursday as highs pushed close to 70. A cold front will trigger a few thunderstorms and heavy rainfall Thursday night through the weekend. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds and/or hail. First round of rain moves in on Thursday evening, with several waves of rainfall through the night and into Friday. As the cold front becomes nearly stationary along the Ohio River, more rain will move in over the weekend and possibly into next week. A flood watch is in effect through Saturday. Flash flooding possible in areas where heavy rainfall occurs