Age for screening colon cancer lowered to 45

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New screening guidelines are being released for colon cancer, lowering the initial age to begin screening and expanding eligibility across the country.
The last update from the American College of Gastroenterology came in 2009 regarding colorectal cancer. Now, because of the doubled incidence rate of people under 50, the ACG has updated its screening guidelines.
Beginning at 45 years old, people should start screening for colon cancer.
The update to the guidelines comes as 140,000 new cases of colon cancer are now diagnosed annually with an alarming increase in people younger than 50. The disease accounting for as much as 10% of all cancer deaths.
Doctors have also seen a higher incidence rate in African-Americans.
”We know if colon cancer is found in an early stage, you can cure probably 90% of those patients. Most colon cancers come from pollops, so if you can go in there and remove those pollops, you can change lives,” explained Dr. Sheryl Ziegler. “Colon cancer actually is probably the 2nd highest mortality for cancer so the hope really is just trying to prevent this disease, so screening is huge.”
Nearly one-third of Americans that are eligible have not been screened, but it’s easy.
There are seven different ways to screen for colorectal cancer, and Dr. Ziegler says there’s sometimes a stigma around colonoscopies. She adds that they’re quick and painless.
