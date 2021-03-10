Windy & Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dry and mild weather will persist as temps remain 15-degrees above normal. Mostly cloudy and windy as high temps reach 70-degrees. Winds gusting 25 to 35 miles an hour during the afternoon. There is an elevated fire risk due to high winds and low humidity.
Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for first time this month beginning Thursday. Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 60s.
Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms likely as lows only drop into the upper 50s. The severe weather threat is low. However, thunderstorms will contribute to the heavy rain potential along coupled with a flooding threat.
Friday, cloudy with occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms. High temps will remain above normal in the lower 60s. Thursday night through Friday, projected rainfall 1-2 inches.
