Virtual tour available through city of Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People can now see what the city of Owensboro has to offer without even leaving their home.
There is a new virtual walking tour of the town.
Leslie McCarty is the guide for the tour and within the span of 30 minutes, people get to see all the sights and sounds of Owensboro.
The tour currently runs from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum over to Smothers Park. McCarty is working with a company called “Let’s Go Virtually” to offer these tours through Zoom.
“This is really a great thing for my passion of tourism and history and promoting Owensboro,” McCarty said. “And there is so much to offer besides downtown, so I am hoping I can talk a little bit about that on my tour as well.”
Click here to check out the virtual tour’s website.
The tours cost $5 and with McCarty’s work schedule, most of the tour dates take place at night and on the weekends.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.