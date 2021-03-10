Sheriff’s Office looking to hire new detective in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for money to hire a new detective.
Sheriff Matt Sanderson tells 14 News the Sheriff’s Office only has one detective who’s overworked handling the role alone.
Sanderson presented their budget to the Hopkins County Budget and Personnel Committee Tuesday asking for an increase in funding for the position. He acknowledges it will cost more but says they’re already paying more in overtime than they’d like for the lone detective.
The problem they’re facing isn’t necessarily a lack of money, it’s the low number of applicants lately.
“I’ve talked to other police chiefs and sheriffs that are having the same issue. Their applicant pool has decreased from what it normally is, and I think it’s because of the sentiment toward law enforcement right now because of what’s going on across the nation,” explained Sheriff Sanderson.
Sanderson says they currently have one sheriff position open that they hope to fill within the next couple of weeks.
