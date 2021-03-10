Police investigating multiple thefts in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are urging residents to remember to lock their car and take their keys.
According to the Evansville Police Department bulletin on Wednesday morning, six cases of theft from vehicles occurred involving eight cars.
In one particular case, the victim says he parked his truck one night in the 100 block of North Cross Pointe Boulevard last month, put his tools in the back and covered them with a vinyl covering. The next day when he went to use the tools, several of them were missing, which added up to the value of nearly $2,000.
If someone knows anything about these cases, please call EPD officials or the We-Tip hotline
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.