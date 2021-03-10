Owensboro Family Pharmacy vaccine shipment struggles now resolved

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We first learned last month that the Owensboro Family Pharmacy’s vaccine order was canceled by the state.
Now the state is telling them they could get a shipment by the end of the month.
Dr. Jesica Mills has been trying to figure out why she can’t get a shipment of vaccines to Owensboro Family Pharmacy. Mills says she’s met all the requirements.
After an email exchange, our reporter had with the state, they informed 14 News the pharmacy did not appear to have a state-issued PIN. This is why their order had been canceled. However, the pharmacy told us they had a pin.
“On Sunday night I received an email,” said Mills.
The email asked if Dr. Mills could meet with Dr. Stack over zoom.
“He was very, very apologetic. He asked, ‘you know how many other pharmacies and how many other providers had pin numbers and would be able to do these vaccines, however, we don’t know they exist because we don’t have a pin number on file,” explained Mills.
During the meeting, Dr. Mills had explained to Dr. Stack that she tried ordering vaccines again this past weekend.
“I just ordered it through the website, through the state like the training had provided. He wasn’t aware that there was training that showed us how to do that,” explained Mills. “That’s something that the departments of health throughout the state had been using instead of just independent providers.”
Mills went on to explain that Dr. Stack was saying the state does not have the technological ability to be able to show in real-time the amount of the inventory of vaccines that is available.
So this past weekend, when Mills went to sign up for a shipment of vaccines that appeared to be available on the website, they weren’t.
“Dr. Stack said that he was trying to have the vaccine distribution go to the federal partners instead,” said Mills.
Dr. Mills says now that they’ve cleared the air, a shipment of vaccines should be in their hands shortly.
“Being resilient, being persistent really does pay off,” shared Mills.
14 News requested an interview with the state. You can view their response below.
“We are working hard to get every eligible and interested Kentuckian access to a COVID-19 vaccination. It has been and remains a challenging task of enormous logistical complexity. We will continue our efforts until every interested Kentuckian has access to this life-saving intervention and we are grateful for all those involved along the way who make this possible.”
