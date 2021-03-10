8 new COVID-19 cases at Gibson County Jail

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sheriff Tim Bottoms reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
He said that the entire population of the jail was tested and screened on Monday.
According to Bottoms, as of Tuesday morning, all 53 inmates who had tested positive were still being held at the jail.
One of those inmates had been taken to the hospital due to their condition, but Bottoms said they have since been returned to the jail.
The sheriff first reported cases of COVID last Tuesday, March 4.
He said that the jail’s nurse came to him that day with reports of inmates complaining of COVID-like symptoms.
That day, the sheriff said all inmates were tested, and 45 came back positive.
The County Attorney told 14 News that he believes since the outbreak, the jail will be screening inmates more frequently.
“Until the numbers drop and there are no longer any inmates suffering COVID, I am certain they’re going to continue to screen,” Spindler said.
The sheriff told 14 News via Spindler that inmates are being given masks upon request.
