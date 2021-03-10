Mild Thursday, on alert for heavy rain, flooding Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies across the Tri-State on Wednesday didn’t hold temperatures down much, as afternoon highs again flirted with 70-degrees. A major pattern shift in the weather is on the way for Thursday through next week. Thursday will be windy and mild with highs in the middle 60s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible by Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall possible as a slow-moving cold front sags south across the Ohio River valley by Friday morning. We are on alert for heavy rainfall and the threat for flooding on Friday. High temps will fall into the 50s for the weekend. Daily rain chances continue Saturday through the middle of next week.