Mesker Park Zoo announces expansion to the Asian Carnivore area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden announced a new expansion of one of their exhibits.
The zoo is installing a tiger bridge in their Asian Carnivore area.
This project will connect two existing exhibits and will allow the tigers to have additional roaming room.
When the cats aren’t using the bridge, the zoo says their Malayan sun bear could use it.
Zoo leaders say the feature will elevate the tigers in a position that they are normally comfortable in.
“I think our visitors are going to be very excited to see this new opportunity for our tigers,” said Paul Bouseman, Mesker Park Zoo deputy director. “To have more control of the spaces that they choose to hang out in. So we’re looking forward to that. It’s going to make for a really unique opportunity to see the tigers as you come by on the tram near the bridge, and to see them transfer from one exhibit to the other.”
The project will be finished by the end of this week.
