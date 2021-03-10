KWC WBB set for DII NCAA Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a sigh of relief for the Kentucky Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team on Sunday night as they received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
”As soon as we saw our name, our hearts were just so relieved,” shared Lily Miller, KWC senior. “So excited because this has been our goal from the very beginning. We went our sophomore year and our junior year. We felt that we got robbed so it’s special that we get to come back our senior year.”
This is the second time in three years that the KWC Women have punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, and in 2021, it feels that much sweeter after the Panthers were snubbed out of the tournament last year.
“Every trip is special to us. I hope that the players feel that way and feel honored and blessed to be able to be here,” said Nicole Nieman, KWC co-head coach. “Every trip to the NCAA, we know after 11 years, it’s tough to get there - especially in the Midwest, it’s a tough region to be apart of so we’re excited.”
Wesleyan finished the regular season on a 7-game win streak and were runners-up in the G-MAC tournament falling to Tiffin in overtime last weekend. The Panthers earned the 3-seed coming into the Regional where they will face 6th-seed Tiffin in the opening round.
“I feel like this is revenge,” said Miller. “We felt like they took something for us, especially G-MAC Championship, so we feel like we can get our first NCAA win and against them would be the perfect scenario.”
Opening round tip-off for the Atlantic Region Tournament is slated for 7:45 p.m. Friday night in Columbus, Ohio.
