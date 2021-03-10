KWC set for full return to campus in fall 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College announced Wednesday that university officials plan to return to in-person learning for the 2021 fall semester.
“We have every intention of a full return to campus for the fall 2021 semester,” President Dr. Thomas Mitzel said in a press release. “Given the current trends and vaccination rates, I am optimistic that we will be able to return to a fully operating residential experience for our students and larger KWC community. Although we will not be able to carry out all of our actions in the same manner as pre-COVID, high vaccination rates among our community will allow the campus to begin many of its normal operations with requisite safety protocols in place.”
KWC operated in a hybrid fashion with all students, faculty and staff throughout the 2020-21 academic year.
“We will, of course, continue to monitor the COVID situation and will always follow the CDC and Kentucky guidelines concerning the safety of each of our Panther family members,” Mitzel said. “We have entered an exciting time in our fight against the virus and the tools are now available to allow for us to once again become that residential family for which we all aspire to return.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.