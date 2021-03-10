Ivy Tech to return to in-person classes for fall semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College announced Tuesday that it will offer its fall semester courses in-person across its statewide campuses.
This is based on the current trends with the coronavirus throughout Indiana.
They say they will continue to provide students with multiple course options.
Ivy Tech is slowly starting to increase the number of in-person courses as classes begin later this month and then again in June.
By August, it is anticipated that all students who want to be on campus, will be able to.
“We know that many of our students prefer to be learning in an in-person setting, and we are happy that with the vaccinations taking place, we are getting in a better and better position to offer more classes in that manner,” said Daniela Vidal, Evansville Chancellor. “But, of course, we will keep the flexibility that students have had in the past year – with virtual, online, and hybrid delivery methods.”
The first fall session at Ivy Tech starts Wednesday, August 18.
