ISP joins Six-State Trooper Project as a collective effort to focus on criminal patrol

INDIANA (WFIE) - Officials with Indiana State Police announced that they will be joining five other state police agencies for what is known as the Six-State Troopers Project.
ISP will be joining forces with state police agencies in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia as a collective effort to focus on criminal patrol and drug interdiction.
Troopers across the Hoosier state will be taking the roadways from March 11-13.
Authorities say during this period, drivers should expect to see more troopers on the roadsides conducting traffic stops.
They encourage motorists not to drive distracted and be aware of the need to move over or slow down and give troopers the room to work safely.
According to the Indiana State Police, criminals regularly use roadways, and by conducting large-scale coordinated road patrols, like the Six-State Trooper Project, they can create a bigger net for law enforcement to work.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.