Green River District reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, 5 days since last death

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Wednesday.
This is the fifth day in a row the district has not recorded a COVID-19 related death.
Of those new cases, 15 are in Daviess County, four are in Ohio County, three are in Hancock County and there’s one new case in both Henderson and Union counties.
Green River health officials say they have recorded 20,243 total cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those residents who tested positive, officials say 18,216 people have recovered.
We know of at least one pharmacy getting vaccinations underway in Webster County.
Clay Drug store posted photos on its Facebook page of some people getting their dose.
We told you last week they were getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Kentucky is in group 1C right now. That’s anyone 60 or older, those 16 or older that are high risk and all essential workers.
Clay Drug Store officials say you can call them during business hours to set up an appointment.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,624 cases, 160 deaths, 8,726 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,790 cases, 55 deaths, 2,651 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,885 cases, 127 deaths, 3,651 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,392 cases, 48 deaths, 2,143 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,257 cases, 60 deaths, 3,752 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,145 cases, 17 deaths, 1,014 recovered
- McLean Co. - 825 cases, 26 deaths, 759 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,224 cases, 13 deaths, 1,124 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 776 cases, 15 deaths, 698 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.