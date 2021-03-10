Evansville nursing home celebrates closing COVID-19 unit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - River Bend Nursing & Rehabilitation, formerly Pine Haven, has officially closed their COVID-19 unit and declared the facility green.
They shared a video celebrating the milestone, with nurses ripping off their full body PPE and dancing.
The facility had it’s first case of COVID-19 in July. Since then, they’ve had 134 confirmed patient cases.
River Bend officials say 116 patients recovered, but unfortunately 18 died.
They have also resumed in-person visitation. There are limits, and visitors must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
