Evansville nursing home celebrates closing COVID-19 unit
River Bend closes COVID-19 unit (Source: River Bend Nursing & Rehabilitation)
By Jill Lyman | March 10, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 10:42 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - River Bend Nursing & Rehabilitation, formerly Pine Haven, has officially closed their COVID-19 unit and declared the facility green.

They shared a video celebrating the milestone, with nurses ripping off their full body PPE and dancing.

The facility had it’s first case of COVID-19 in July. Since then, they’ve had 134 confirmed patient cases.

River Bend officials say 116 patients recovered, but unfortunately 18 died.

They have also resumed in-person visitation. There are limits, and visitors must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

