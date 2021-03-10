EPD hosts implicit bias training

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hosting training seminars for officers to discuss implicit biases.
Current and former officers from the National Coffee with a Cop organization are doing the instruction for the next few days.
The training is meant to help officers identify any unintentional implicit biases based on race, age, sex, or any other factor while they are on the job.
EPD hopes this training teaches officers how to treat everyone in the public as an individual.
“I hope that we think of everybody as individuals, we don’t group people together, and we don’t go into any encounter with a preconceived notion, and that they’re just open-minded,” explained Chief Billy Bolin. “That’s the biggest thing that we can get out of this. And just have that empathy and compassion to where we treat everyone on the same level playing field.”
Instructors say getting familiar with more diverse cultures, reading, and updated training will help officers identify these human biases.
